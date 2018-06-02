Wells Adams' relationship with Sarah Hyland has been ''weirdly normal''.

The 'Bachelorette' star has been dating the 'Modern Family' actress since October 2017 and he loves how easy going their relationship has been.

He told People TV: ''It's been really weirdly normal. That question gets asked a lot because you expect the answer to be like it's crazy because it's in the spotlight but for whatever reason, it's been really nice and normal and wonderful.''

Sarah and Wells met over social media, when Wells messaged her to tell her how ''funny'' he thought she was.

She said: ''We had tweeted each other because I thought he was funny, and he was a fan of [my] show. I saw him as the bartender and I was like, 'That's really cute!'

''I was single, obviously, and was like, 'This is really awesome. You're being very forward and it's sexy and not aggressive, but very confident and sexy,' and I liked that.''

And the 27-year-old actress previously revealed that her beau is the only person who finds her funny, as the happy couple have a similar sense of humour.

She said: ''I don't know. I'm just ... I think I'm hysterical when I'm really not. I'll be like, 'This is an amazing bit that I have to put on my Instagram Story.' But the thing about Instagram Story is you don't get responses, so I don't know if people actually like them or not! I think the only person who actually somewhat finds me funny is my boyfriend. Thank God!''