According to Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland makes him feel like the ''luckiest guy in the world''.
The 'Bachelorette' star has posted a sweet message to the actress - who turned 29 on Sunday (24.11.19) - on his Instagram account, saying she's ''funny'' and ''beautiful''.
Wells wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''Happy birthday to my bride to be. Thank you for being so smart. Thank you for being so funny. Thank you for being so beautiful. (sic)''
He later added: ''Love, The luckiest guy in the world (sic)''
Wells posted the touching message shortly after Sarah opened up about her insecurities on social media.
The actress - who battles with kidney dysplasia, a condition in which the kidneys don't fully develop in the womb - revealed she experiences days when she feels insecure about her looks.
She wrote on Instagram: ''To my fellow #invisibleillness warriors. It's ok to be insecure about your body. Just remember to check in with yourself at least once a day and say thank you. Our bodies have endured unfathomable feats that our minds barely have time to comprehend what has actually happened. With inflammation, excess water gain, and medications, my skin has a hard time bouncing back. I saw this picture and HATED it but quickly readjusted my attitude and decided to celebrate it. Love yourself and be patient. We are all stronger than we think we are. (sic)''
Prior to that, Sarah admitted she thinks her chronic illness ''happened for a reason'' and that it really makes her ''stronger'' as a person.
She said: ''Everything happens for a reason. [Struggles are] only going to make you a stronger and more efficient person ... When I found out, there was a nice cocktail of guilt, fear and a kind of hopelessness. But also it was like, okay, this is now a part of your life.''
