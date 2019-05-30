Wells Adams is holding off introducing his girlfriend Sarah Hyland's parents to his mum and dad because of their political differences.

The 35-year-old reality star has been dating the 'Modern Family' actress since November 2017, and the dark-haired hunk has admitted he won't be getting their parents together until they get married, because he fears their could be a major bust-up.

Speaking on the 'Your Favorite Thing' podcast, Wells admitted: ''My parents haven't met Sarah's parents and for good reason.

''They both fall on opposite sides of the political spectrum, and I'm just sure someone's going to get into a fight about something.''

Although the pair are not engaged yet, it seems like it could be on the cards, but when they do tie the knot there will be a strict rule of no political talk.

He added: ''They are going to hang out one time, and it's going to be at the wedding, and the directive is no one is allowed to talk about politics.''

On the parties their respective parents support, he said: ''It will be liberal actors and my dad and my family who are a bunch of conservatives.

''My dad's a doctor, my brother-in-law is from oil money in Texas. It's going to be so weird.''

Whilst their may be some division when their families finally meet, the couple couldn't be closer after moving in together last year.

Sarah recently admitted she ''leans on'' the former 'Bachelorette' star a lot.

The 28-year-old star met Wells just three days before she underwent her second kidney transplant in September 2017, five years after her body rejected the first one she'd had as a result of her battle with kidney dysplasia.

And after revealing her secret second transplant last year, Sarah said she now relies heavily on Wells for support, and she considers herself lucky to have him by her side.

She said: ''I lean on my boyfriend.''

Meeting Wells so close to her transplant date ''set a tone'' for their romance, and she admitted the beginning of their relationship was like a ''trial by fire'' to see if he could cope with her health battle.

She added: ''It definitely set a tone of: this is my life. If you can handle the fire, great. If you can't, goodbye.

''We kind of did a trial by fire. Our very first date was the night before the Emmy party [in September 2017]. I just threw him in a room of really big people and he handled it like a champ. Then another trial by fire, like, 'Hey, I just had a lifesaving surgery, will you fly to LA and come over and hang out at my house and make me tacos? Thanks.' ''