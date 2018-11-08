Sara Sampaio goes to bed with wet hair so she can get a ''scruffy, bedhead look''.

The 27-year-old Victoria's Secret model admitted that her brunette locks are ''like her baby'' and she washes it a night to avoid sleeping with dirty hair, and she swears by hydrating shampoo and oil to add moisture to her strands.

In an interview with Glamour, she said: ''I take really good care of my hair, it's like my baby. I hate going to bed with my hair dirty so I always wash it at night. I'm all about hair hydration so I use the Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner and then twice a week I'll use the mask to deeply replenish the moisture. I sleep with my hair wet so I get that scruffy, bedhead look and then in the morning, I'll puts some drops of the Moroccanoil Treatment in and I'm good to go.

''That's without a doubt my desert island beauty product. If I have my Moroccanoil Treatment, I don't need anything else!''

Although Sara uses a host of hydrating hair products if she has a big event coming up, when she's not working, the Portuguese beauty tries to use less products and aims for a more natural look.

She said: ''When I'm off-duty and don't have to work, I try not to use any products on my hair or my skin. I just focus on replenishing the moisture and restoring radiance. I'm all about hydration and trying to get as much of that as I possibly can. I love going on holiday as the sun always makes my hair a little lighter, but the sea salt or chlorine can dry my hair and skin out.

''So I always make sure to treat them to a nourishing oil or hydrating mask. I love the beach waves look but there are products that can give you that look without the damage.''