Sara Sampaio has admitted that her hair is her ''like her baby'' and she washes it at night to achieve a ''scruffy, bedhead look''.
Sara Sampaio goes to bed with wet hair so she can get a ''scruffy, bedhead look''.
The 27-year-old Victoria's Secret model admitted that her brunette locks are ''like her baby'' and she washes it a night to avoid sleeping with dirty hair, and she swears by hydrating shampoo and oil to add moisture to her strands.
In an interview with Glamour, she said: ''I take really good care of my hair, it's like my baby. I hate going to bed with my hair dirty so I always wash it at night. I'm all about hair hydration so I use the Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner and then twice a week I'll use the mask to deeply replenish the moisture. I sleep with my hair wet so I get that scruffy, bedhead look and then in the morning, I'll puts some drops of the Moroccanoil Treatment in and I'm good to go.
''That's without a doubt my desert island beauty product. If I have my Moroccanoil Treatment, I don't need anything else!''
Although Sara uses a host of hydrating hair products if she has a big event coming up, when she's not working, the Portuguese beauty tries to use less products and aims for a more natural look.
She said: ''When I'm off-duty and don't have to work, I try not to use any products on my hair or my skin. I just focus on replenishing the moisture and restoring radiance. I'm all about hydration and trying to get as much of that as I possibly can. I love going on holiday as the sun always makes my hair a little lighter, but the sea salt or chlorine can dry my hair and skin out.
''So I always make sure to treat them to a nourishing oil or hydrating mask. I love the beach waves look but there are products that can give you that look without the damage.''
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
The Slaves boys paint the walls off-white in the video for their epic new punk single 'Magnolia', taken from their third studio album 'Acts of Fear...
Imagine Dragons drop a video for their newest single 'Zero' from 'Origins' and 'Wreck-It Ralph' sequel 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Up and coming LA singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has unveiled her fourth single of the year, 'When the Party's Over'.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.