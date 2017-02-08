Sara Sampaio ''never smiles'' during her Victoria's Secret rehearsals.

The 25-year-old model - who acquired her angel wings in 2015 after modelling for the brand for two years - has revealed no one looks happy when they are practicing walking down the runway for the lingerie giant's fashion show because everyone gracing the catwalk is ''so nervous'' ahead of the big day.

Speaking about the events leading up to the fashion extravaganza in a Facebook Live interview with PEOPLE Style, the brunette beauty said: ''I think when we're at rehearsals. We're usually really nervous at rehearsals, so no one smiles. Then they come out and say 'Smile people, come on, you're supposed to be happy to be here.'''

And it is not until the stars take to the stage for a second rehearsal her and her fellow Angels look more jovial, although they are beaming with excitement on the inside.

She explained: ''So usually the second rehearsal we're happy. Sometimes you are so nervous you get it into your head you forget to smile. But it's not that you're unhappy.''

Sara has admitted her signature pose is a wink, although she has tried to control the involuntary action and change it to something else.

She said: ''I think each girl has a signature walk.

''I tend to do a wink. It was something I did on my first show, and then I did it on my second, and then on my third, and now I'm like 'I can't wink again', but I get there and I wink and I can't control it.''

And no matter how hard Sara practices to ensure she doesn't pull the same face when she reaches the end of the platform, she will always do the ''complete opposite'' to what she had intended on the day.

The Portuguese star explained: ''It's one of those moments you practice at home and then you get to the runway and you forget everything and you do complete opposite to what you trained.

It's a unique moment that you can't really prepare.''