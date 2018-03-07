Sara Bareilles will receive the Hal David Starlight Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony this summer.

The 'Love Song' hitmaker - who was also the mind behind the songs for the long-running Broadway favourite 'Waitress' - has been selected as this year's recipient of a prize created in 2004 to honour David's influential work as a lyricist.

In a statement, Linda Moran - the president and CEO of the Songwriters Hall of Fame - said: ''Her songwriting speaks to our vulnerabilities and strengths in her singular voice, often from a women's point of view, and she is a natural choice for the Hal David Starlight Award.

''Her talent resonates as much today as it will tomorrow, and we welcome this opportunity to honor her at our Annual Awards Gala.''

The 38-year-old singer - who will accept her prize on June 14 in New York City - has been nominated for six Grammys to date, including in the Album of the Year ('The Blessed Unrest') and Song of the Year ('Love Song') categories.

Meanwhile, SHOF co-chairs Leon Huff and Kenneth Gamble hailed Bareilles as a ''pioneer'' in pop music.

In a joint statement, they added: ''Sara Bareilles is a force to be reckoned with in popular music.

''From her self-described 'piano-based pop soul' sound to her tremendous success with her long-running Broadway show 'Waitress', Sara has been a pioneer, forging new ground as a singer-songwriter with every step in her career.''

This year, the Songwriters Hall of Fame will induct Kool & The Gang (Robert 'Kool' Bell Ronald Bell, George Brown and James 'JT' Taylor), Bill Anderson, Jermaine Dupri, Stephen Dorff, Alan Jackson, Allee Willis and John Mellencamp, while Sir Lucian Grainge will be honoured with the Howie Richmond Hitmaker Award.