Samson Kayo will join Idris Elba in 'Mouse Guard'.

The 'Youngers' star will join the 'Luther' actor as well as Andy Serkis and Thomas Brodie-Sangster in Fox's adaptation of the popular Boom! Studios comic, which is being directed by Wes Ball.

The film - which is set in a medieval world - will tell the story of an order of mice who are the sworn protectors of their realm.

Samson will play a member of the guard named Saxson, who is described as ''lush and a scalawag'' with a ''fiery temperament and an inclination for melodrama''.

Idris, 46, is in talks to play Celanawe, ''an Obi-Wan Kenobi-like figure who was once a legendary champion and now thought long gone''.

Serkis will star as the villain, while Brodie-Sangster will play the role of Lieam, who has to prove his bravery throughout the movie.

Production work on 'Mouse Guard' - which will be shot using motion capture - is expected to begin in May.

Samson is known for his work on the ITV2 series 'Timewasters' about a time-traveling South London jazz band and BBC Three comedy sketch show 'Famalam'.

Idris will soon star in the upcoming big screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved musical 'Cats' which is based on T.S. Eliot's 'Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats' poetry collection - playing villain feline Macavity in the movie.

Idris will star alongside the legendary Sir Ian McKellen (Gus the Theatre Cat) and Dame Judi Dench in the all-star cast.

Dench - who was due play Grizabella in the original West End production in 1981, until she was forced to withdraw through injury - takes on the role of Old Deuteronomy.

Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Taylor Swift are also set to appear in the motion picture.