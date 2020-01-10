Samantha Markle says Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's decision to step back from the royal family is a ''slap in the face''.

The half-sister of the Duchess of Sussex has hit out at her estranged sibling after the couple made the sensational announcement they were stepping back from their senior duties, and she insisted it shows a ''lack of consideration''.

She told 'Inside Edition': ''It is a slap in the face. I think what is shocking is the lack of consideration for the people involved, the British royal family, the promises that were originally made to honour royal duties and to lead by example.''

Samantha argued the couple - who married in May 2018 - knew about their ''duties'' and what royal life would entail for Meghan when she joined the family.

Asked whether the pair could be blamed for wanting privacy and life out of the spotlight, she said: ''That's ridiculous, they stepped into the spotlight knowing what the duties were, knowing what the media would be like for them.

''Clearly, she knows she's engaging in attention-getting behaviours.''

In Meghan and Harry's statement, they revealed plans to split their time between the UK and North American, but Florida-based Samantha - who has lashed out at Meghan since her engagement to Harry in 2017 - insisted she won't be looking to repair their fractured relationship.

She added: ''No, I don't have any plan of that with the way she's treated this family, our family and the royals.

''I think it's horrendous how we've been treated and I wouldn't want to associate with anyone who could do this so easily.''

On Thursday (09.01.20) the Sussexes unveiled a brand new website following on from their announcement, which detailed plans for their ''new working model'' as the couple intend to move into a ''progressive new role''.

The website explains the pair's new media relations policy, as well as looking at the future of their charities and explaining how they will be funded.

At one point, the site explains: ''Under the current structure and financing arrangements, they are prohibited from earning any income in any form.''

The new system will see them give up their Sovereign Grant income - which comes from the money the Queen gets from taxpayers each year - and instead earn money through commercial deals and charity work.