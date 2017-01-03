The 24-year-old Take Your Time hitmaker released a new song, titled Drinkin' Too Much, which clearly references the relationship and his efforts to keep Fowler.

Lyrics at the end of the song even address her directly - he sings, "Hannah Lee, I'm on my way to you/I don’t know what I'mma say to you/But I know there ain’t no way we’re through..."

Sam has previously admitted that many of the songs on his 2014 hit album Montevallo were inspired by his on-off relationship, and last month (Dec16), a fan shared a photo on Instagram of the pair at Breakout Nashville, in which Hannah appeared to be wearing a ring on her wedding finger.

"Sam and Hannah are engaged," his representative has confirmed.