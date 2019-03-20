Sam Fender says he writes music as an ''idiot who knows nothing''.

The 'Hypersonic Missiles' explained that while he does tell ''real stories'' on his upcoming debut album, he doesn't try to sound like an ''expert'' on things he doesn't know enough about.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures, he said: ''I don't try and speak about them like I am some kind of expert of politics. I'm a f***ing 22-year-old idiot who knows nothing.

''My songs come from that perspective. That's what my album is going to be like. One of the lyrics is, 'I'm not smart enough to change a thing'.

''It is genuinely just that feeling of disconnection with what is going on in the country at the moment, and in America as well. Youth everywhere feels very disconnected with politics. Almost to a point where you feel pretty hopeless. That is what a lot of my tunes are about.''

For his highly anticipated first full length record, Sam - who counts the Police legend Sting amongst his famous fans after he recently attended a show in Toronto - has written songs about everything - from ''personal stuff to more worldly events''.

He is making good progress with work on the collection, and he admitted his youth means he has a real passion and hunger that he wants to keep inside him.

He added: ''I am balls deep in this album. The driving force is the pure love for music.

''I have been hungry, starving for it since I was a f***ing kid, so I will maintain doing that. As long as I can do this for the rest of my life, that is me f***ing happy.''