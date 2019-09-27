Sam Fender wants people to stop comparing him to Bruce Springsteen and Oasis.

The 'Play God' hitmaker has been touted as the next Springsteen and his songs have drawn similarities to the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers, but he thinks it's silly because the former is ''one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time'' and Oasis are irreplaceable.

Sam told The Belfast Telegraph newspaper: ''I'm not the next Bruce Springsteen.

''Bruce Springsteen has done 19 studio albums. He's a genius.

''He's one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time.

''I've not even released my debut album and people are already comparing us to him.''

And on being compared to the Britpop group, he added: ''There is no next Oasis. There was Oasis.''

The 'Poundshop Kardashians' singer says comparisons are frustrating.

He added: ''The whole comparison thing just makes me ... People always go, 'Oh, what does he sound like?' and stuff like that. Just f***ing listen to it.''

The 23-year-old star won the BRITs Critics' Choice Award earlier this year, he supported his idol Bob Dylan at Hyde Park in July, and to top it off, his debut album 'Hypersonic Missiles' recently reached number one in the UK.

But Sam, who battles with anxiety, insists he's taking it all in his stride and is trying to focus on enjoying himself.

He told the publication: ''I am learning ways to cope.

''I think the best way to look at it is, 'Yes, it's pressure, but for Christ's sake, it's amazing'. You never know when this thing is going to end.''

Although he doesn't want to be compared to Springsteen, The Boss did inspire his album's title track.

Sam explained previously: ''I've been f***ing weaned on him.

''My brother bought us 'Born To Run' when I was 14 or 15 and it just f***ing changed my world.

''At first I was a bit confused by this slightly over-the-top production, but the words were just so good.

''Lyrically, 'Born To Run' is one of the best albums out there and it changed my world when I heard it.

''I'd never heard rock music that sounded that fresh, even though that record was released in 1975.

''I've also always wanted to do that Phil Spector production and add a saxophone to it.

''I'd say it's a nod to Bruce Springsteen, although my publisher says it's a headbutt.''