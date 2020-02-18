Sam Fender has predicted his pal Lewis Capaldi will ''clear up'' at the BRIT Awards.

The 'Play God' hitmaker admitted he is ''very proud'' of the 'Someone You Loved You' hitmaker - who Sam beat to be crowned the winner of the Critics' Choice gong last year - and is not ''bitter'' at all by his five nominations at tonight's ceremony (18.02.20).

Speaking to TikTok's Yasmin Evans on the red carpet, Sam said: ''Lewis is going to win the lot tonight, he's going to clear up this year.

''I'm very proud - I love him to bits.

''I'm not bitter at all.''

The Scottish pop superstar will go head-to-head with Sam in the New Artist category this evening.

Lewis is also up for British Album for 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent', British Single for 'Someone You Loved' and British Male Solo Artist.

Sam admitted he won't be hitting the booze to celebrate with Lewis at tonight's bash as he has a gig in Newcastle on Wednesday night (19.02.20).

The 'Hypersonic Missiles' musician said: ''He text us earlier, [asking] if I am getting smashed. It's a school night for me.

''I've got to be good. I will have a couple of Beck's Blue or something like that.''

Sam previously said he ''loves'' Lewis and revealed that he sends him ''proper daft video messages'' after a night of drinking.

He recalled: ''I love Lewis too, man. I've got so much time for him like. He's proper funny. He sends us proper daft video messages when he's drunk.

''I've got one with him in the back of a car. It was listening to 'Hypersonic Missiles' just calling us a Critics' Choice bastard.''