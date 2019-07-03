Sam Fender had to be silent for two weeks to recover from vocal problems.

The 'Play God' hitmaker, who has suffered issues with his vocals cords, has been warming up his voice by playing the ''most annoying instrument'', the kazoo, a mouth organ which adds a buzzing tone to vocals, after his spell of silence.

Speaking about his recovery after recent illness prevented him from playing a string of festival dates, including Glastonbury, Sam told Gordon Smart on Radio X: ''Before I could sing again I had to do two weeks of silence and then build my voice back up with the kazoo.

''I've had to start with a kazoo, then I've upgraded to a straw - but I take the kazoo wherever I go.

''It's the most annoying instrument - this and ukuleles are the most annoying instruments!''

The 25-year-old singer was due to take to the John Peel stage at Glastonbury on Friday (28.06.19), but he was forced to pull out because he ''needs longer to recover from illness''.

In a message on Twitter, he wrote: ''Absolutely gutted to share that I'll not be able to perform at Glastonbury this weekend. It's always been a dream to play at Worthy Farm and I wouldn't miss it for the world but the docs have told me I need longer to recover from illness. Hopefully we'll get the chance to return next year.''

Sam also cancelled appearances at Les Eurockeenes, Down The Rabbit Hole, and Barn on the Farm festivals, as well as a show in Bristol.

He added: ''Sadly our performances at Les Eurockeenes, Down The Rabbit Hole and Barn on the Farm festivals next week are also cancelled. Massive apologies to all you and especially those in Bristol tomorrow, your tickets will be valid for another rescheduled show on August 9th or you can get a refund. Massive love to you all and thank you for your understanding.''

The Geordie star ended his note by teasing that new music would be coming soon.

He wrote: ''Ps. On a slight positive, we have some new music coming next week:) (sic)''

Meanwhile, Sam has treated fans to brand new track 'Will We Talk?', which he played on the kazoo for Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1 on Tuesday (02.07.19).

The song is the fourth single to be taken from the BRITs Critics' Choice Award-winner's debut album, 'Hypersonic Missiles', which is released on August 9.