Sam Fender will release his debut album on August 9.

The 25-year-old musician was award the Critics' Choice Award at this year's BRIT Awards in February for being a rising star and one to watch, and he's now announced his debut album - which will be titled 'Hypersonic Missiles' - is set to be released later this year.

In a tweet which showed off the album's artwork, he wrote: ''What a trip. Somehow ended up building a studio and recording this album with my best mates. Hypersonic Missiles is released on August 9th. Excited for you all to hear it. Here's the preorder link- first orders from my store come with a signed beermat: https://samfender.lnk.to/AlbumSO (sic)''

The announcement comes after Sam released the title track, 'Hypersonic Missiles', as a single earlier this year.

And he previously admitted the song was influenced by his love of musical icon Bruce Springsteen, whom he said he was ''weaned on'' as a young boy.

He said: ''I've been f***ing weaned on him. My brother bought us 'Born To Run' when I was 14 or 15 and it just fucking changed my world.

''At first I was a bit confused by this slightly over-the-top production, but the words were just so good. Lyrically, 'Born To Run' is one of the best albums out there and it changed my world when I heard it.

''I'd never heard rock music that sounded that fresh, even though that record was released in 1975. I've also always wanted to do that Phil Spector production and add a saxophone to it.

''I'd say it's a nod to Bruce Springsteen, although my publisher says it's a headbutt.''

The album is also set to including 'Leave Fast', 'Dead Boys', and 'That Sound', which were all released as singles in 2018.

'Hypersonic Missiles' tracklist:

'Hypersonic Missiles'

'The Borders'

'White Privilege'

'Dead Boys'

'You're Not The Only One'

'Play God'

'That Sound'

'Saturday'

'We Will Talk In The Morning?'

'Two People'

'Call Me Lover'

'Leave Fast'

'Use (Live)'