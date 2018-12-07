Sam Fender is ''truly humbled'' to be the recipient of the BRITs Critics' Choice Award 2019.

The 'Poundshop Kardashians' singer beat R&B star Mahalia and indie rocker Lewis Capaldi to the prestigious honour, and admitted it was surreal as it was ''crazy enough'' making the shortlist.

The 24-year-old star said: ''I am truly humbled to win The BRITs Critics' Choice Award.

''Being nominated was crazy enough, never mind winning it.

''I'm so grateful to everyone back home for believing, and to my band and team for all their hard work.

''We've played literally hundreds of shows this year, and we're going to go even harder in 2019.

''Most importantly, a big shout to my fans.

''I've met a lot of you over the last few years and it's truly an honour to get up and play night after night to such a wonderful bunch of people.

''To everyone who's taken a punt on me so far, thank you. Here's to next year!''

Sam - who recently released his debut EP 'Dead Boys' - found out he had won the accolade whilst in a taxi and his immediate reaction was to scream and ''punch'' the seats in the car, before getting ''absolutely smashed''.

He told Sky News: ''We were in a taxi driving back to my manager's house [when I found out].

'' I was driving past my old school, which was very strange, and the label rang, and he put them on loudspeaker and then he was just like, you've got it mate, you've got it.

''I just started screaming.

''I was punching all the seats in the taxi going completely mad.

''Then I went back to my manager's house and got absolutely smashed.''

Jason Iley, BRITs Chairman and Chairman and CEO of Sony Music UK & Ireland, commented: ''Many congratulations to Sam Fender on winning The BRITs Critics' Choice Award.

''He is an exceptional young artist, with a bright future ahead of him.

''This award has shone a spotlight on some of the most successful new acts for more than a decade, who between them have sold more than 90 million records, from Adele to Sam Smith, Florence + The Machine to Rag'n'Bone Man.

''I wish Sam the very best and that he enjoys the same success as many of the previous winners have before him.''

Sam will be the first to receive a BRIT designed by Sir David Adjaye OBE.

Adele, Sam Smith and Rag'n'Bone Man are among the previous recipients of the gong.

The 2018 BRIT Awards - sponsored by Mastercard - will take place on February 20 at London's The O2 arena, and will be hosted once again by Jack Whitehall.