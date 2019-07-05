Sam Fender says his friend Lewis Capaldi's Glastonbury Festival jibe at Noel Gallagher was ''quality''.

Lewis, 22, jokingly trolled the former Oasis star as he took to The Other Stage at the festival last week in a green parka and matching bucket hat, the Britpop group's trademark outfits in the 90s, as a clip of Noel saying ''Who's this Capaldi fella?'' played on repeat on the screens around the stage.

Taking off the parka, Lewis then revealed he was wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with Noel's face, surrounded by a heart and the whole stunt was in response to the 'Wonderwall' hitmaker's dismissal of Lewis and his songs in a radio interview that happened before Glastonbury.

Sam - who had to pull out of the world famous music event due to an illness - watched Lewis' performance with much amusement and thought the stunt was ''really funny''.

Speaking to Radio X, he said: ''I saw what [Noel] said about Lewis, that was funny, and really funny was what Lewis did after that ... And then going out on stage and making that ... That was quality. That was funny.''

The 'Play God' singer went on to say he ''loves'' the Scottish singer - who he beat for this year's BRIT Awards Critics' Choice prize - and revealed that he sends him ''proper daft video messages'' after a night of drinking.

Sam, 26, said: ''I love Lewis too, man. I've got so much time for him like. He's proper funny. He sends us proper daft video messages when he's drunk.

''I've got one with him in the back of a car. It was listening to 'Hypersonic Missiles' just calling us a Critics' Choice bastard''.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker's stunt came after Noel, 52, called him an ''idiot'' and mocked the popularity of his debut LP 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent'.

But the 'Grace' singer has since admitted it was all for banter and that once he ditched the comedy act and realised he was amidst a career-defining set, it all got ''a bit nervy''.

He said: ''It was all a good laugh, then I realised: 'I've got a gig to play here' ... I wasn't prepared for that many people. The first half-minute was a bit nervy.''