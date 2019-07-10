Sam Fender still lives with his mum and dad.

The 'Play God' rocker - who won the BRITS Critics' Choice Award in February - has admitted he is still crashing at his parents house in North Shields and has his meals cooked by his mum and admitted he would be given a ''slap'' if he ever let fame go to his head.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''It's impossible to let fame go to your head when you still live in North Shields in a flat with your mum.

''If I was to go off the rails or get ahead of myself I would get a slap.

''My family are proper Geordies, they'd lynch me. I pay my rent.''

On his lack of culinary skills, he added: ''I'm a horrendous cook, my mum does my meals.

''I can only cook beans on toast with cheese.''

The 23-year-old star previously admitted his working class upbringing is the inspiration for most of his music.

The 'Poundshop Kardashians' singer wants to represent the life that many people in the UK are living and he isn't afraid to tackle tough subjects like drug use and men's mental health.

He said: ''Spice was rife in my home town when I was a kid and it's an awful drug. The song ['Spice'] is about a boy who completely destroyed his life by smoking it. 'Poundshop Kardashians' is Newcastle on a Saturday night. Nobody wears coats - it's all muscles and V-necks and fake tan. And 'Dead Boys' is about a friend who committed suicide. The Cure wrote 'Boys Don't Cry' and it's the same today; as a boy you're not meant to show your emotions, but if you don't have a job or any prospects, you're going to be depressed and it will be much worse if you can't express that. I hate the term because it's become a buzzword, but it's toxic masculinity.''