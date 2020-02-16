Sam Fender has finished writing his next album.

The 25-year-old star has revealed he's already penned the tracks that will comprise his next studio album, and he's now set to record the songs in the studio.

He shared with NME: ''I think it's done. Well, not recorded. I've written the songs ... there might be one or two songs that'll come along on the way [as well], but yeah: I've just got to start recording.''

Sam also teased details of the upcoming record, revealing that some of the songs will sound similar to his 2019 track 'The Borders', which appeared on his debut album 'Hypersonic Missiles'.

He added: ''I love that track, sonically. I kinda wanted to sonically go down that [route] a bit more.''

Then, Sam jokingly claimed that the remainder of the record would feature ''a whole load more of Bruce Springsteen rip-offs''.

Meanwhile, Sam previously confessed he was ''chewing'' his ''face off in frustration'' when the likes of George Ezra and Hozier's careers exploded and his didn't.

The singer was ''desperate'' to become a pop star and felt deflated when his career didn't take off as he'd hoped.

He confessed: ''They all went on to explode, while I didn't.

''I was chewing my face off in frustration, I was that desperate to make it like they had, to write pop songs because I thought people might like them.

''Then I realised that if I'm going to fail, then I may as well fail on my own terms, with songs I really believed in.''