Sam Fender has pulled out of Glastonbury due to ''illness''.

The 25-year-old singer was due to take to the John Peel stage at the music extravaganza, held at Worthy Farm, near Pilton, on Friday (28.06.19) but has announced he's had to cancel his performance because he ''needs longer to recover from illness''.

In a message on Twitter, he wrote: ''Absolutely gutted to share that I'll not be able to perform at Glastonbury this weekend. It's always been a dream to play at Worthy Farm and I wouldn't miss it for the world but the docs have told me I need longer to recover from illness. Hopefully we'll get the chance to return next year.''

Sam has also cancelled appearances at Les Eurockeenes, Down The Rabbit Hole, and Barn on the Farm festivals, as well as a show in Bristol on Thursday (27.06.19).

He added: ''Sadly our performances at Les Eurockeenes, Down The Rabbit Hole and Barn on the Farm festivals next week are also cancelled. Massive apologies to all you and especially those in Bristol tomorrow, your tickets will be valid for another rescheduled show on August 9th or you can get a refund. Massive love to you all and thank you for your understanding.''

The 'Hypersonic Missiles' hitmaker then ended his note by teasing that new music would be coming soon.

He wrote: ''Ps. On a slight positive, we have some new music coming next week:) (sic)''

Sam's decision to pull out of the festival comes as Snow Patrol have also cancelled their appearance on The Other Stage, as band member Johnny McDaid - who plays piano and guitar - needs to have ''immediate surgery'' on his neck.

The 'Just Say Yes' singers had no choice but to cancel their slot as they wouldn't be able to find a replacement in time due to the fact that guitarist and backing vocalist Nathan Connolly is still out because he's suffering from nerve damage.