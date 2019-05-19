Sam Fender has a card that entitles him to unlimited free Greggs for life.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter - who celebrated his Critics' Choice BRIT Award this February by buying loads of Greggs sausage rolls and throwing them round the venue - has revealed that he's been given a VIP card for ''Geordie royalty'' which ensures him free products from the bakery for life.

In an interview with Q magazine, he said: ''Greggs for life mate. You just walk in and go 'Bing!' You've got to be Geordie royalty to get one of these.

''It's basically me, Shearer, Jimmy Nail, Ant & Dec, Cheryl and Sting. Sting's probably not a Greggs man but he'd definitely be allowed one.''

The 'Poundshop Kardashians' hitmaker went on to explain that he won't be eating any junk food for a while - despite his merchandise being packaged in special kebab shop themed tin foil - as after his recent stint in the US, he projectile vomited thanks to all the fast food he'd eaten.

He added: ''I've never puked that much in my whole life. It was ridiculous, I puked out the American flag.''

The 'Play God' singer is set to tour this summer following the release of his hotly-anticipated debut album 'Hypersonic Missiles' however is concerned his recent call to jury service may affect his upcoming tour dates.

He said: ''I've just seen I've got Jury service in July for f**k sake If I can't get out of that then I'm f***ed.

''These cases can go on for weeks. I'll have to walk in and be like 'Aye he's guilty let's just get this f***ing done I've got s**t to do.''