Sam Fender has hit out at a catfish who has impersonated him on Tinder and has been pestering his fans.
Sam Fender is ''f***ing furious'' after a catfish setup a profile using his pictures on Tinder.
The 2019 BRITs Critics' Choice winner took to Instagram on Wednesday (09.01.19) to shame the creator of the account on the dating app and to warn his fans about the fake profile after he was altered to it by a young girl who had been communicating with the catfish, and claimed to have been asked to send them pictures.
The 'Poundshop Kardashians' singer also revealed other fans had been talking with the impersonator, who he labelled ''f***king scum''.
Sam shared the picture of him they'd use as the display picture and the bio, which read: ''I play music for a living. So basically I'm skint and live in a van all year round.''
Hitting out at the unknown culprit, he fumed on Instagram: ''Somebody contacted me to tell me that she'd been led on by a catfish of me on tinder. I'm f***ing furious. He's asking girls for pictures and being a general piece of sh*t.
''Just letting people know that I am not on any dating apps or anything of the sort.
''If anyone comes across these accounts, report them. And if the lad who's done this can see this, you're f***ing scum. (sic)''
Sam is due to collect his Critics' Choice statuette at the 'BRITs Are Coming' nominations launch on Saturday (12.01.19), which airs live on ITV1 from 5pm.
