Sam Fender has been forced to cancel a two shows due to illness.

The 'Play God' hitmaker is having to push back his O2 Academy Bristol and O2 Academy Birmingham gigs on December 5 and December 6 respectively, as he has been struck down with a ''respiratory track infection''.

Sam has vowed to ''make it up'' to his fans and is rescheduling the two shows to January 31 in Bristol and January 30 in Birmingham.

In a statement posted on his Instagram Story on Wednesday (04.12.19), he wrote: ''Been having the tour of our lives and caught a bug [...] totally gutted. docs have said we have to postpone Bristol and Birmingham until the 'respiratory track infection' heals.

''We've managed to reschedule the shows to the end of January though and hope to make it up to you then.

''The shows will now take place on Jan 30th in Birmingham and Jan 31st in Bristol. Our first shows of the year.

''Your tickets remain valid or refunds available from point of purchase x (sic)''

The cancellations come just months after the 'Poundshop Kardashians' musician had to pull out of Glastonbury and a number of other festival dates.

He wrote at the time: ''Absolutely gutted to share that I'll not be able to perform at Glastonbury this weekend. It's always been a dream to play at Worthy Farm and I wouldn't miss it for the world but the docs have told me I need longer to recover from illness. Hopefully we'll get the chance to return next year.''

Sam also cancelled appearances at Les Eurockeenes, Down The Rabbit Hole, and Barn on the Farm festivals, as well as a show in Bristol.

The North Shields star subsequently had to be silent for two weeks to recover from vocal problems.

The 'White Privilege' rocker, who has suffered issues with his vocals cords, warmed up his voice by playing the ''most annoying instrument'', the kazoo, a mouth organ which adds a buzzing tone to vocals, after his spell of silence.

Speaking about his recovery, he said: ''Before I could sing again I had to do two weeks of silence and then build my voice back up with the kazoo.

''I've had to start with a kazoo, then I've upgraded to a straw - but I take the kazoo wherever I go.

''It's the most annoying instrument - this and ukuleles are the most annoying instruments!''