Sam Asghari wants to marry Britney Spears because he thinks that's the ''whole point'' of being in a relationship.
Sam Asghari wants to marry Britney Spears.
The 26-year-old personal trainer - who has been dating the 38-year-old singer since 2016 - insisted the ''whole point'' of being in a serious relationship is to eventually make a legal commitment to one another.
When asked if he would like to marry Britney, Sam told new magazine: ''I think that's the whole point of being in a relationship - otherwise why would you be in the relationship?''
However, fans hoping to get a glimpse of Britney's married life like she did with her first husband, Kevin Federline, in reality show 'Britney and Kevin: Chaotic' are likely to be left disappointed.
Asked if he'd be interested in a reality show about their relationship, Sam said: ''Maybe not. Our social media is a reality show.
To cope with the attention dating the 'Gimme More' hitmaker brings, Sam turns to the gym to refocus his energy.
He said: ''I use training not for the physical factor, but for the mental factor. I go to the gym for spiritual things and confidence. I use my fitness lifestyle as something to help me with everything else - my career, my relationship, everything I do. I built confidence, discipline and everything from the gym.''
The 'Lucky' singer - who has two sons with Kevin - is always keen to workout with Sam and has even tried a few of his personalised workouts from his training programme.
Sam added: ''That's the best thing - if you share that same passion you can go out and have fun and exercise together.
''I've done the workouts with her many times. We actually did a video last year. A lot of the workouts are on my website.''
And Sam has even let his girlfriend teach him one of her legendary dance routines from her music videos.
He claimed: ''I've tried a few, but I'm not a big dancer!''
Hattie Webb not only brought a couple of harps but also Andrea Resce, her brother and a collection of cold remedies to the cathedral city of...
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
With clips from more than 200 teen movies made in the decade after 1995's Clueless,...
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...
Freshly graduated from jail bait status, Britney Spears wastes no time getting down to her...