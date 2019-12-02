Sam Asghari has dubbed Britney Spears as his ''princess''.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker celebrated her 38th birthday on Monday (02.12.19), and to mark the occasion, her boyfriend Sam took to social media to post a glowing tribute, in which he admits he has ''fallen in love'' with her.

Sam posted a video to his Instagram account in which he and Britney stepped out onto an ice rink, before he took a tumble and fell to onto the cold ice below, whilst Britney's hit 'Break The Ice' played in the background.

Alongside the clip, he wrote: We live, we laugh, we argue, and most of all we LOVE. There's a reason why the world fell in love with you! You might be the princess of pop but mostly you're my princess. Biggest Happy Birthday to you @britneyspears My A** still hurts from falling and breaking the ice you get it? #breaktheice (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old actor and personal trainer recently said he thinks his romance with Britney - who has sons Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - is so strong because they always ''support'' one another, despite them both being busy as part of their globe-trotting careers.

When asked how they keep each other motivated, Sam said: ''You have to stay on top of that. When it comes to our busy schedules, both of us, we try to support each other as best as we can.''

And Sam - who met the blonde beauty whilst shooting the music video for her single 'Slumber Party' - can ''absolutely'' sees wedding bells in their future.

Asked about marrying the 'Womaniser' singer, he said: ''Absolutely. This is something that every couple should do. That's the whole point of a relationship - we are a family.''