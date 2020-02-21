Salt-N-Pepa have launched a make-up collection with Milani Cosmetics.

The American hip hop group - formed of Cheryl 'Salt' James and Sandra 'Pepa' Denton as well as Deidra Roper (DJ Spinderella) - have collaborated with the indie beauty brand to create a range of beauty products inspired by their unique 90s style which promotes ''self-expression''.

Sandra said: ''Make-up has always been a form of self-expression for us. I love to experiment and play with different looks and have been a long-time Milani makeup user. My mother and sisters also use the brand so this partnership took things full circle.''

Cheryl added: ''Milani's message of diversity and inclusivity really resonated with us. It was extremely important for us to create products that represent us and are accessible to our fan base.''

The line includes two CD-shaped eye and face palettes with 12 eye shadow colours, plus an illuminating champagne highlighter.

The 'Push It' Lip Kit - named after their mega hit - includes a red lip liner and lipstick, whilst the 'Shoop' Lip Kit comes with a nude lip liner and matte lipstick.

Evelyn Wang, CMO of Milani Cosmetics, revealed the reason behind the partnership as the Grammy award winners made history as 'The First Ladies of Rap and Hip Hop'.

She said: ''Milani was one of the first brands to champion diversity and stand behind the mission of offering prestige quality to all.

''Throughout their career, Salt-N-Pepa have achieved many notable 'firsts' - first female rap act to gold and platinum status; first female rap act to win a Grammy Award ... It's been a collaboration that celebrates breaking barriers and true confidence.''

A Milani Cosmetics statement added: ''Salt-N-Pepa were involved in every facet of the collaboration, ensuring the resulting shades, textures and products are authentic reflections of their signature look.''