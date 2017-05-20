Salt-N-Pepa don't want to collaborate with any contemporary artists.

The 90s rap group had a number of successful hits including 'Push It', 'Shoop' and 'Let's Talk About Sex', and even won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance in 1995, but the girls - Cheryl 'Salt' James, Sandra Denton (Pepa) and Deidra Roper (DJ Spinderella) - have no interest in working with modern pop stars and would much rather team up with acts from their generation including Missy Elliot and LIL' KIM.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Cheryl said: ''I love that when we were coming up in music there were so many women and we were all cool with each other.

''But I don't understand this rivalry artists like Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma have with each other. It's really brutal.

''There was Missy Elliot, Lil' Kim and Warren Hill when we started and we all had different voices that represented all the people.

''We all got along. I think that if I was to do a collaboration I want to do it with one of those ladies. Someone from my era I think would be amazing.''

Cheryl said understands that hip-hop started with 'diss' tracks but she cannot understand the modern rivalry.

She said: ''We weren't taking our 'diss' records to the streets and not threatening to kill anyone or their family.

''I don't know what it is. It's so complicated now. I just think it's really competitive. Everybody wants to be number one.

''I don't think this generation feels like there is any room for other artists.''

The group officially split up in 2006 but they are now performing on the 'I Love 90's' tour across the UK along with Coolio and Vanilla Ice.

Salt-N-Pepa join Vanilla Ice, Coolio on the 'I Love the 90's' tour this autumn. tickets are on sale now from seetickets.com