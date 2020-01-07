Charlotte Tilbury wanted to create a ''hypnotising'' make-up look for Salma Hayek at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (05.01.20).

The cosmetics expert took inspiration from the ''decadent wash of sparkle'' on the 53-year-old actress' Gucci gown to create a ''fresh and neutral'' beauty look for her friend.

Charlotte said: ''For Salma, I wanted to create an iconic, hypnotising and perfectly polished red carpet make-up look. It's a fresh, neutral and glamorous look that perfectly mirrors the decadent wash of sparkle from her magical Gucci, mermaid-esque gown.''

Charlotte began by prepping the 'Frida' star's skin with Magic Cream and Eye Cream before using two shades of foundation and two of concealer to create a base, and then setting out to define Salma's ''ultimate killer cheekbones''.

She explained to Vogue UK: ''To create the ultimate killer cheekbones, I applied my Hollywood Contour Wand in Medium/Dark to contour and add definition to Salma's cheeks, temples, jawline and nose and then I added a flush of fresh, glowing colour to Salma's cheeks, I applied her Cheek to Chic in Love Glow to the apples of the cheeks.''

The make-up artist used her own new Instant Eye Palette in Pillow Talk to create Salma's ''shimmering, chocolatey eyes''.

She said: ''I applied the Date Eye shades, blending the matte taupe, soft tawny brown and warm velvety brown shades to create a beautiful, fresh-matte eye look.

''Then I enhanced the tones on Salma's eyes by using the new Pillow Talk Eye Liner along the top lash line and drawn out into a soft, sultry feline flick. I then nestled her Rock'n'Kohl Liner in Bedroom Black along the bottom lash line before applying the Full Fat Lashes mascara to her top and bottom lashes.''

And no look would be complete without a lip.

Charlotte added: ''I completed Salma's perfectly polished look with my new Pillow Talk lip liner and lipstick duo in Medium. The sultry, warm berry-pink shade worked gloriously against the teal tones of the dress.''