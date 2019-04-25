Saint West was rushed to hospital after a suspected allergic reaction.

The three-year-old son of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West was sent to hospital recently after the family feared he had reacted to the grass he was playing on.

Saint's grandmother Kris Jenner revealed: ''The most recent one that comes to mind is a week ago or so when we went to Palm Springs and Saint, my little grandson, we discovered he might be allergic to grass. We ended up in the E.R., but all is well - we figured it out.''

And it is not the only panic Kris has had as a grandmother as she also revealed Mason, the nine-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, was once taken into hospital after suffering an allergic reaction to peanut butter.

She added: ''The first one I ever got was the most alarming. It was when Mason ate peanut butter and his face started blowing up and his throat started closing.

''They had to rush him to the hospital. He had a peanut butter allergy for the longest time. He's fine now. The scariest is always the first time.''

Kris loves being a grandmother and is so ''thankful'' for the blessings she has.

She explained to Refinery29: ''Kourtney just had her 40th birthday and it makes you sit down and really look at your life - it goes by so fast. Everything happens around here at such a crazy-fast pace that I remind myself all the time to be thankful for the blessings. They're my whole heart, and they just keep coming! It's wild.''