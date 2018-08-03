Saint West has appeared alongside his rap legend father Kanye West on the cover of the September issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine.
Saint West has posed for his first ever magazine cover with dad Kanye West and sister North West.
The two year old appears alongside his rap legend father on the cover of the September issue of Harper's Bazaar, which celebrates the magazine's 'Bazaar icons 2018: The first families of music' edition.
The cover saw five-year-old North on the shoulders of the 'Gold Digger' hitmaker whilst Saint poses looking away from the camera.
Speaking to the publication, Kanye offered some advice to his and wife Kim Kardashian West's children, who also include seven-month-old daughter Chicago.
He said: ''I hope my children never lose their confidence to society.''
The black and white photo was shot by Mario Sorrenti and styled by Carine Roitfeld, but Kim and Kanye made the decision not to involve Chicago in the shoot.
Saint also appeared in a video shot by the magazine where he appeared wearing a 'Yeezus' shirt - referencing his father's hit 2013 album.
Other musical icons being honoured include; Bruce Springsteen who appeared with his daughter Jessica, Christina Aguilera and her two children - Summer Rain Rutler and Max Lion Bratman, and Lionel Richie appeared with daughter Nicole.
This isn't North's first major magazine cover, she appeared with Kim in Interview Magazine last year; she sat on her mother's lap, whilst she posed dressed as former First Lady Jackie Kennedy.
