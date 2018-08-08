Saint West decided he'd much rather play about with Snapchat than give us mom Kim Kardashian West anymore kisses.
Saint West declined kissing his mother Kim Kardashian West in favour of playing around with a Snapchat filter.
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's two-year-old son - whom she has with husband Kanye West - decided he'd much rather play around with the app's features than show his famous mom anymore affection on Tuesday night (07.08.18).
In the clip shared on her Instagram Story, the 37-year-old beauty - who also has North, five, and seven-month-old Chicago with the rapper - told Saint: ''Give me a kiss'', after he asked if he could use one of the many animal filters.
But he cheekily refused,and said: ''No. I just gave you a kiss to you.''
Startled Kim then said: ''No? What? You already gave me a kiss, I can't get another one?'', before pair then both donned the dog filter.
The cute video was posted hours after Kim shared a picture of Saint with his baby sister Chicago, and revealed the siblings are ''inseparable''.
She captioned the cute photo of the tots: ''These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint (sic)''
Meanwhile, the reality star recently admitted she doesn't like Chicago's name.
Kim agreed to call her youngster child, whom was born via surrogate, Chicago to pay homage to Kanye's hometown, but she admitted she's not really a fan of the moniker and always shortens it to ''Chi'' - pronounced ''shy'' - because it doesn't ''flow.''
Taking to her website KimKardashianWest.com, she spilled: ''Chicago just looks really long to me and doesn't flow, so I call her Chi. That's it, she can decide later if she wants to be called Chicago or Chi.
''But like she's so girly. When she first came out I was like what do we name her? It was the hardest decision ever and I could not think of a name.
''All the other names we had for her, we were going to name her Rei and spell it R-e-i for Kanye's dad Ray and she doesn't look like a Rei. We were going to call her Jo for Mary Jo and have it be Jo West. She doesn't look like a Jo.''
Whether you're a big fan of superheroes, horror, or something else altogether, we've got you covered!
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
We're actually looking forward to this re-boot.
Jodie Whittaker gets to work in new 'Doctor Who' images.
All we know about the forthcoming all-female DC adventure.
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...