Saint West and Reign Disick paid homage to Kanye West and Lil Pump's music video for 'I Love It' on Halloween (31.10.18).
Saint West and his cousin Reign Disick dressed up as Kanye West and Lil Pump for Halloween.
The 'All Day' rapper and his wife Kim Kardashian West's two-year-old son and their nephew - whose parents are the reality star's sister Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick - donned the oversized box suits the rappers wore in their music video for 'I Love It' to mark the spookiest day of the year (31.10.18).
The costumes came complete with Yeezy shoes and Saint rocked Ye's signature 'Donda' neck chain.
Kim simply captioned the picture of the pair: ''I love it.''
Kourtney also shared the series of images, which also showed the tots dressed in giant bottles.
Saint posed in a Perrier bottle and Reign, three, Fiji sparkling water, just like Kanye and the 18-year-old hip-hop star did during their performance of the song on 'Saturday Night Live' recently.
Kim also posted a video of the pair in them in their first costume as she tried to get them to smile for the camera.
In a bid to get Reign to stop giggling, Kim can be heard saying, ''No cheese'', and the pair of them hilariously fell over due to the weight of the costumes.
Proud Kanye also shared a picture of his son imitating him on Twitter, and wrote: ''Scoop.''
Meanwhile, Kim and her sisters, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, channelled Victoria's Secret Angels by donning sexy white wings gifted from the designer brand and sparkly crystal heels for a Halloween photo shoot.
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star shared a sneak preview of her look on the social media app and joked that her model half-sibling Kendall - who will walk alongside Gigi Hadid and the angels in this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - got some ''practice'' in.
She wrote: ''Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! & Kendall got good practice lol. (sic)''
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...