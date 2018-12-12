'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' and 'Ozark' lead the nominations for the 2019 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

Awkwafina and Laverne Cox unveiled the shortlist for this year's ceremony at the Pacific Design Centre in West Hollywood on Wednesday 12.12.18) morning, and the two TV shows have each picked up four nods.

As well as being nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series - a shortlist which also includes 'Atlanta', 'Barry', 'GLOW' and 'The Kominsky Method' - 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel earned nods for both Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series and also for Tony Shalhoub in the equivalent male category.

'Ozark' will contest the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series prize with 'The Americans', 'Better Call Saul', 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'This Is Us', while Jason Bateman is up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and his co-stars Julia Garner and Laura Linney will go head-to-head alongside Sandra Oh ('Killing Eve'), Robin Wright ('House of Cards') and Elisabeth Moss ('Handmaid's Tale') for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

In the movie category, 'A Star Is Born' and 'The Favourite' both received three nominations.

The musical remake is on the shortlist for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture - which is widely viewed as a predictor for the Oscars Best Picture nominees - alongside 'Black Panther', 'BlacKkKlansman', 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Crazy Rich Asians'.

Its stars Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper - who directed the film - are also nominated in the Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role categories.

Bradley faces competition for the award from 'Vice' actor Christian Bale, 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star Rami Malek, Viggo Mortensen from 'Green Book' and 'BlacKkKlansman's John David Washington.

'The Favourite' actress Olivia Colman is nominated alongside Gaga for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture, alongside Emily Blunt ('Mary Poppins Returns') - who is also nominated in the supporting actress category for 'A Quiet Place' - Glenn Close ('The Wife') and Melissa McCarthy ('Can You Ever Forgive Me?').

Her co-stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz have been shortlisted along with Emily, Amy Adams ('Vice'), Margot Robbie ('Mary Queen of Scots' for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.

The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards take place on January 27, 2019.

Motion Picture:

Outstanding Performance By a Cast in a Motion Picture:

'A Star Is Born'

'Black Panther'

'BlacKkKlansman'

'Bohemian Rhapsody'

'Crazy Rich Asians'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture:

Bradley Cooper, 'A Star is Born'

Christian Bale, 'Vice'

Rami Malek, 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Viggo Mortensen, 'Green Book'

John David Washington, 'BlacKkKlansman'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture:

Emily Blunt, 'Mary Poppins Returns'

Glenn Close, 'The Wife'

Olivia Colman, 'The Favourite'

Lady Gaga, 'A Star is Born'

Melissa McCarthy, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Mahershala Ali, 'Green Book'

Timothee Chalamet, 'Beautiful Boy'

Adam Driver, 'BlacKkKlansman'

Sam Elliott, 'A Star is Born'

Richard E. Grant, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Amy Adams, 'Vice'

Emily Blunt, 'A Quiet Place'

Margot Robbie, 'Mary Queen of Scots'

Emma Stone, 'The Favourite'

Rachel Weisz, 'The Favourite'

Television:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie/Limited Series:

Amy Adams, 'Sharp Objects'

Patricia Arquette, 'Escape at Dannemora'

Patricia Clarkson, 'Sharp Objects'

Penelope Cruz, 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

Emma Stone, 'Maniac'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie/Limited Series:

Antonio Bandares, Genius

Darren Criss, 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

Hugh Grant, 'A Very English Scandal'

Anthony Hopkins, 'King Lear'

Bill Pullman, 'The Sinner'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Alison Brie, 'GLOW'

Rachel Brosnahan, 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Jane Fonda, 'Grace & Frankie'

Lily Tomlin, 'Grace & Frankie'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin, 'The Kominsky Method'

Michael Douglas, 'The Kominsky Method'

Bill Hader, 'Barry'

Tony Shalhoub - 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Henry Winkler - 'Barry'

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

'Atlanta,' FX

'Barry,' HBO

'GLOW,' Netflix

'The Kominsky Method,' Netflix

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' Prime Video

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, 'Ozark'

Sterling K. Brown, 'This Is Us'

Joseph Fiennes, 'The Handmaid's Tale'

John Krasinky, 'Tom Clandy's Jack Ryan'

Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Julia Garner, 'Ozark'

Laura Linney, 'Ozark'

Elisabeth Moss, 'Handmaid's Tale'

Sandra Oh, 'Killing Eve'

Robin Wright, 'House of Cards'

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

'The Americans'

'Better Call Saul'

'The Handmaid's Tale'

'Ozark'

'This Is Us'

Stunts:

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

'Ant-Man and the Wasp'

'Avengers: Infinity War'

'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs'

'Black Panther'

'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

'GLOW'

'Marvel's Daredevil'

'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan'

'The Walking Dead'

'Westworld'