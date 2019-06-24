London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on Liam Gallagher to ''work with'' him in a bid to cut knife crime.

The 46-year-old rocker - who has children Molly, 22, Lennon, 19, Gene, 17, and Gemma, six, from previous relationships - previously claimed he feared for his children's lives as the politician wasn't ''doing a good job'' dealing with the current epidemic.

Now, the 48-year-old mayor has insisted he ''understands'' and ''shares'' the former Oasis member's concerns about knife crime and has urged him to support him in attempting to reverse ''cuts made by central government''.

Speaking to ITV news, he said: ''I take on board fully what Liam Gallagher said about his concerns as a dad. Of course I understand those I share them. We need support from people like him to lobby the government

''So you want Liam Gallagher to help you lobby the government? Not just Liam Gallagher but parents across London.

''If you're a concerned teacher or faith leader or journalist and you agree with me that the cuts made by central government have gone too far.

''We want the next prime minister to reverse those cuts. Work with me to lobby the government.''

The 'Shockwave' singer - who recently claimed he should become Prime Minister - told 'BBC Breakfast' on Monday (24.06.19) morning that he'd like to ''have a word'' with the mayor about rising violent crime rates.

He said: ''Every morning you wake up there's some 16 year old being knifed to death and that.

''I've got kids that age, out and about and that, doing their thing, living, being young. That freaks me right out - it does worry me. I've got teenagers.

''I'd have a word with that mayor - he seems to not be doing a good job, all them kids getting knifed and all that.

''The only thing that ever comes out of his mouth is, 'London is open'. What, open for knife crime and dying and stuff?''