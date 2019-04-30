Sabrina Dhowre had a secret tribute to Idris Elba on her wedding dress and featured a hem with the words 'This train carries no wrong do-ers' embroidered on it, which is the phrase Idris, 46, has inked on his forearm.
Sabrina Dhowre had a secret tribute to Idris Elba on her wedding dress.
The 29-year-old model - who got engaged to the 'Yardie' director in 2018 - wed the 'Luther' star in a secret ceremony in Morocco last Friday (26.04.19) and her custom off-the-shoulder silk crepe Vera Wang gown featured a hem with the words 'This train carries no wrong do-ers' embroidered on it, People magazine has revealed.
The slogan is the phrase Idris, 46, has inked on his forearm.
Sabrina later changed into a V-neck style embroidered dress with pearls and gemstones for the three-day wedding celebrations at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh.
The bride worked with A-List stylist Law Roach - who also works with Ariana Grande, big day and thanked the fashion expert for helping her to ''feel beautiful''.
Writing on Instagram, Roach wrote: ''@idriselba and @sabrinadhowre thank you for letting me apart of your special day! (sic)''
And Sabrina replied: ''Thank you for making me feel beautiful (sic)''
It's said that the bash in Morocco was ''the wedding party of the year'' with drinks flowing and everyone filling the dancefloor.
An insider said recently: ''Idris and Sabrina were the perfect hosts - dancing with all their guests as well as cuddling up on the dancefloor together.
''When a Beyonce medley came on Maya and Sabrina got their groove on and were twerking with their bunch of pals to Stormzy's new track 'Vossi Bop' which Idris is in the video for.
''It was the wedding party of the year - and there were lots of sore heads the next morning.''
Meanwhile, Idris previously admitted that proposing to his fiancee was ''the most nerve-wracking thing'' he's ever done.
Whilst he was incredibly nervous throughout the whole exchange, he also made sure to make the proposal ''pretty romantic''.
He said: ''[Proposing] was the most nerve-wracking thing for me ever. But in terms of wanting to make someone feel super special and feel my love, that was pretty romantic for me.''
