Sabrina Dhowre Elba has tested positive for coronavirus, just days after her husband Idris Elba confirmed his diagnosis.
The 30-year-old model wasn't ''surprised'' to find out she was diagnosed with the virus after husband Idris Elba tested positive too.
Speaking to Oprah Winfrey for her 'Oprah Talks COVID-19' show on Apple TV+, she said: ''I found out this morning. I tested positive, I'm not surprised. As soon as I heard that Idris was potentially exposed, I mean, I was on the my way anyway, I wanted to be with him. I think that's an instinct as a wife. You just want to go and take care. We didn't change the way we interacted. I could have made a decision to put myself maybe in a separate room or stay away, and I'm sure that people are making those decisions that are tough decisions to make. But I made the decision to be with him and still touch him.''
Meanwhile, Idris previously said it felt the right thing to do to share his diagnosis as it ''opened up a lot of conversation around it''.
He said: ''My wife and I felt like it was the right thing to do, to share it with you guys. Right now though, I am feeling okay. Woke up this morning, didn't have any symptoms. My voice is a little tired ... checking my fever twice a day. Feel good, feel okay. Been doing a lot of reading about it. You know, asymptomatic is what comes up.''
And the 47-year-old actor assured his wife Sabrina is doing good too and has now been tested for coronavirus, too.
He added: ''Sabrina's good too. Sabrina today finally managed to get a test, and we're thankful for that. Generally, Sabrina's fine. Nervous of course. Worried. Just for clarification, Sabrina wanted to be by my side. We calculated that risk and decided to be together. Hope you guys can understand that.''
