Dior make-up artist Sabrina Bedrani is ''lucky'' to have worked with a number of famous women but would love to do something with Jennifer Lawrence.
Dior make-up artist Sabrina Bedrani wants to work with Jennifer Lawrence.
The cosmetics expert feels ''lucky'' to have worked with a number of ''amazing'' and stylish women but she'd jump at the chance to help the 'Silver Linings Playbook' actress with her beauty look.
She said: ''I've been lucky enough to have worked with amazing, beautiful women in Cannes, from Kirsten Dunst, Michelle Williams, Léa Seydoux to Bella Hadid -- all of whom made my job so much easier because of their great sense of style.
''If I had to pick one, I would say Jennifer Lawrence.''
One of Sabrina's favourite looks was when she worked with Lea Seydoux at the Cannes Film Festival last year.
She explained to The Hollywood Reporter: ''One of my favorites is Léa Seydoux for last year's closing night. She was wearing a very sparkly silver Louis Vuitton dress, so I decided to bring out her eyes and gave her a pop of colour on her lips to brighten her whole look.''
And when working with her clients at the annual movie event, Sabrina does her best to ''embrace the essence of the Frenchwoman'' with minimalist and elegant make-up looks.
She said: ''The key for me is to embrace the essence of the Frenchwoman. They approach beauty in a different way -- they are so chic and elegant, but there's always an element of effortlessness.
''It's about enhancing someone's features rather than trying to make a 'make-up' statement.''
But that doesn't mean the beauty guru comes up with the same look for all the actresses she works with in Cannes.
She said: ''It depends on who your client is -- some women can get away with more than others.
''As a general rule, I would stay away from too much make-up, foundation especially, as most women on the carpet tend to look more fresh and glowy. A staple I use in my kit is the Dior Forever Glow Foundation.''
Who inspired Yes We Mystic?
A rising country star opens up about the UK scene.
From the salt mining town of Winsford in Cheshire, The Luka State came to play in the underground confines of The Forum Basement.
She unveils her first solo album in the form of the Judy soundtrack.
From Duran Duran to Weezer, it's an iconic day for music.
This folksy soloist is definitely one to watch.
In honour of the arrival of the royal baby...
The Vanity Project reveal the truth about their unique aesthetic.
ATR hit Islington's O2 Academy tonight to fully display their importance to thrilling effect.
These artists are no-one's guilty pleasure.
Rocks was released on this day (May 3) in 1976.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Celebrating the wonders of Jazz music.
Jennifer Lawrence stars in the intense new spy thriller 'Red Sparrow', about a group of...
Darren Aronofsky doesn't make fluffy movies, and has only had one genuine misfire (2014's Noah)....
A young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her older husband (Javier Bardem) have the most perfect...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
View scenes of the world as you may have never seen them before. A Beautiful...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
As The Hunger Games trilogy comes to an end, the final installment, The Hunger Games...