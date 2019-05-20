Dior make-up artist Sabrina Bedrani wants to work with Jennifer Lawrence.

The cosmetics expert feels ''lucky'' to have worked with a number of ''amazing'' and stylish women but she'd jump at the chance to help the 'Silver Linings Playbook' actress with her beauty look.

She said: ''I've been lucky enough to have worked with amazing, beautiful women in Cannes, from Kirsten Dunst, Michelle Williams, Léa Seydoux to Bella Hadid -- all of whom made my job so much easier because of their great sense of style.

''If I had to pick one, I would say Jennifer Lawrence.''

One of Sabrina's favourite looks was when she worked with Lea Seydoux at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

She explained to The Hollywood Reporter: ''One of my favorites is Léa Seydoux for last year's closing night. She was wearing a very sparkly silver Louis Vuitton dress, so I decided to bring out her eyes and gave her a pop of colour on her lips to brighten her whole look.''

And when working with her clients at the annual movie event, Sabrina does her best to ''embrace the essence of the Frenchwoman'' with minimalist and elegant make-up looks.

She said: ''The key for me is to embrace the essence of the Frenchwoman. They approach beauty in a different way -- they are so chic and elegant, but there's always an element of effortlessness.

''It's about enhancing someone's features rather than trying to make a 'make-up' statement.''

But that doesn't mean the beauty guru comes up with the same look for all the actresses she works with in Cannes.

She said: ''It depends on who your client is -- some women can get away with more than others.

''As a general rule, I would stay away from too much make-up, foundation especially, as most women on the carpet tend to look more fresh and glowy. A staple I use in my kit is the Dior Forever Glow Foundation.''