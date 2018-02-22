Saara Aalto will support Steps on tour this summer.

The 'X Factor' runner up - who has already worked with the likes of Adam Lambert, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Matt Terry - has been asked to join the popular 90s band when they hit the road in May and June and she has teased that fans will get to hear some of her new music as well as experience some of her classic performances from the past.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, she said: ''Hitting the road with Steps is going to be so much fun. It's right after 'Eurovision' so I will be on cloud nine after performing to millions of people. It will be the first chance to see my new music and some classic performances on the road in the UK, so I'm very excited.''

Her gigs come just months after she decided to cut ties with Sony as she didn't think they were the ''right team'' for her and moved across to rival Warner - who she signed a global deal with - because they were keen to make her a ''big theatrical artist.''

She said recently: ''I was honoured I was signed to Sony. But later I felt like they weren't the right team. When I met the people at Warner they were very excited about my style and making me into this big theatrical artist.''

Despite her switch, the 30-year-old Finnish beauty is adamant there is no bad blood between her and Simon Cowell - who owns Sony - as she's going to be a judge on 'The X Factor' in Finland.

She added: ''He knows. I'm doing 'X Factor Finland', so I'm still part of the Sony family.''

However, the brunette beauty's intense work schedule - on TV and in the studio - has meant that she and her long-term girlfriend Meri Sopanen - who got engaged last summer - have been forced to put their wedding plans on hold for the time being.

She said recently: ''We wanted to have the wedding next year. But it might be too late to book that now. We don't have time to plan it! I did see some photos online yesterday and sent them [to Meri] but that's sort of it.''