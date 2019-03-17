Saara Aalto thinks her fans feel ''accepted'' when they attend her concerts.

The 31-year-old Finnish singer - who came second on 'The X Factor' UK in 2015 - is not planning on slowing her career down anytime soon and has a lot of ''ideas'' in the pipeline that she wants to achieve in the future.

However, the star also wants to continue making her fans feel like they are part of her ''family'' when they come to her gigs.

Speaking to Diva magazine, she said: ''I want to do a musical. I want to write a book. I have all these ideas and I can't get away from them.

''When people come to my gigs, they feel accepted as they are and they feel part of this family. It's amazing what we can do together. When I sing, when we're together in that bubble, I feel we can change the world.''

And the 'Monsters' hitmaker also admitted that she is excited to head on tour with a new ''intimate'' show, which she describes as ''Liza Minnelli meets Lady Gaga.''

She added: ''I want to bring people closer to me so it's more intimate, An Evening With Saara Aalto. I tell stories and talk with the audience

The 'Dancing On Ice' finalist - who is engaged to her talent manager partner Meri Sopanen - also opened up about her ''wellbeing'' and the values she has instilled in herself to make sure she never puts her health in jeopardy at the ''risk'' of her career.

She said: ''I have my values and I always stick with them. I won't sell my soul to please people. Because of that, things might be a bit harder for me. Industries are used to controlling people, but I don't want that energy. I will never risk my wellbeing for my career and it's always worked out well for me and led me to the right places.''