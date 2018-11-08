Rylan Clark-Neal has joined BBC Radio 2.

The former 'Big Brother's Bit On The Side' host is set to have his own show on the UK radio station, during Zoe Ball's Sunday afternoon slot, after the 47-year-old star presenter was confirmed to replace Chris Evans on the Breakfast Show.

Rylan, who stepped in for Zoe over the summer, will start his new job in the New Year, and can't wait to get started.

He said: ''I'm so excited and honoured to be joining the BBC Radio 2 family.

''After stepping in for the amazing Zoe Ball over the summer, working with her fantastic team, I'm thrilled that I'll be working with them again to fill listeners' Saturday afternoons with fun, great music and a lot of laughter.''

Wishing his predecessor all the best, he added: ''I wish Zoe every success as the station's new Breakfast Show host and I'm sure she's going to be as brilliant as she always has been.

''I can't wait to get started and look forward to being in the studio from the New Year.''

Lewis Carnie, Head of Radio 2, commented: ''I'm delighted that Rylan can join Radio 2 and we will give him a warm welcome in his new presenting role. Our listeners can expect a wonderful mix of fun and Rylan's inimitable style on Saturday afternoons.''

A number of changes have been made to the presenting team at Radio 2, following the departure of broadcasting legend, Chris.

Sara Cox was recently announced to replace Simon Mayo and Jo Whiley on the BBC Radio 2 Drivetime slot.

Whilst Jo is also set to get her own show between 7pm and 9pm starting in January.