Rylan Clark-Neal has been announced as Zoe Ball's replacement on BBC Radio 2's Sunday afternoon slot.
Rylan Clark-Neal has joined BBC Radio 2.
The former 'Big Brother's Bit On The Side' host is set to have his own show on the UK radio station, during Zoe Ball's Sunday afternoon slot, after the 47-year-old star presenter was confirmed to replace Chris Evans on the Breakfast Show.
Rylan, who stepped in for Zoe over the summer, will start his new job in the New Year, and can't wait to get started.
He said: ''I'm so excited and honoured to be joining the BBC Radio 2 family.
''After stepping in for the amazing Zoe Ball over the summer, working with her fantastic team, I'm thrilled that I'll be working with them again to fill listeners' Saturday afternoons with fun, great music and a lot of laughter.''
Wishing his predecessor all the best, he added: ''I wish Zoe every success as the station's new Breakfast Show host and I'm sure she's going to be as brilliant as she always has been.
''I can't wait to get started and look forward to being in the studio from the New Year.''
Lewis Carnie, Head of Radio 2, commented: ''I'm delighted that Rylan can join Radio 2 and we will give him a warm welcome in his new presenting role. Our listeners can expect a wonderful mix of fun and Rylan's inimitable style on Saturday afternoons.''
A number of changes have been made to the presenting team at Radio 2, following the departure of broadcasting legend, Chris.
Sara Cox was recently announced to replace Simon Mayo and Jo Whiley on the BBC Radio 2 Drivetime slot.
Whilst Jo is also set to get her own show between 7pm and 9pm starting in January.
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
The Slaves boys paint the walls off-white in the video for their epic new punk single 'Magnolia', taken from their third studio album 'Acts of Fear...
Imagine Dragons drop a video for their newest single 'Zero' from 'Origins' and 'Wreck-It Ralph' sequel 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Up and coming LA singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has unveiled her fourth single of the year, 'When the Party's Over'.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.