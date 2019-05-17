Ryan Tedder penned OneRepublic's new song 'Rescue Me' in ''10 minutes or less''.

The 'Stop and Stare' group dropped the track on Friday (17.05.19) and the frontman and chief songwriter has revealed that the idea came to him like a ''stream of consciousness'.

Speaking about the single, which questions a person's loyalty in a friendship, Ryan said: ''Rescue Me was written very quickly, 10 minutes or less almost a stream of consciousness.

''It was me telling Brent, our bass player and cellist, 'I wanna write a song with a concept I had started a few years ago (called 'Rescue Me')'.

''He started playing this lonely sounding guitar riff and the first thing out of my mouth was the chorus as it is now.

''The concept: In every friendship there's a give and take, but sometimes you have to wonder if the love you give is the love you'll get.''

The accompanying music video was shot in Silverton, Oregon, and helmed by Christian Lamb of Black Dog Films, who recently directed Beyonce's 'Formation Tour' and Childish Gambino's 'This Is America Tour'.

The promo was executive produced by Julia Ochsenreiter and produced by Holly Harding with cinematography by Mack Fisher and choreography by Sherrie Silver.

'Rescue Me' is the first new music from the band since their Galantis feature on 'Bones', which was released earlier this year.

Prior to the collaboration with the Swedish electronic dance duo, the group released the 2018 tracks 'Connection' and 'Start Again' featuring Logic.

The former track was accompanied with a moving promo directed by Joel Pront and choreographed by Matthew Peacock, which was shot at The Oculus, which is New York City's newest addition to the 9/11 memorial and gave the release a profound feeling.

Focused on the differences between the digital world and reality, the clip starts in black and white before later bursting into full colour as they perform in the middle of the building.

In the chorus of the anthemic track - which also featured in Jeep's annual Summer of Jeep campaign - Tedder sings: ''Can I get a connection? Can I get, can I get a connection?''

The band had fans take part in the shoot as extras for the live performance.

Meanwhile, Ryan admitted last year that he and his bandmates - who released their last album 'On My Way' in 2016 - had ''hit a wall'' after a decade on the road.

The 39-year-old musician said the 'Counting Stars' group had burned themselves out and became ''victims of our own ambition'' by pushing themselves too hard, and that's why they decided to take a three-month hiatus in 2017.

Speaking in 2018, he shared: ''We reached our 10-year anniversary last January, and we celebrated by taking three months off!

''We went in too hard with too many things and we eventually become victims of our own ambition.

''In a decade, I don't think any one of us has patted ourselves on the back.

''We operate under the assumption that it could all be gone tomorrow, that the very next song you put out could be a complete disaster.

''I think for a lot of artists it takes hitting the wall before you realise where the wall is.

''You're running in the dark and then it hits you.

''Now that I know where that wall is, I believe and pray that I'll never hit it again.''