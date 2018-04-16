Ryan Tedder admits OneRepublic had ''hit a wall'' after a decade on the road.

The 38-year-old musician says the 'Counting Stars' group had burned themselves out and became ''victims of our own ambition'' by pushing themselves too hard, and that's why they decided to take a three-month hiatus.

Speaking in the Spring/Summer edition of ROLLERCOASTER magazine, Ryan admitted: ''We reached our 10-year anniversary last January, and we celebrated by taking three months off!

''We went in too hard with too many things and we eventually become victims of our own ambition.

''In a decade, I don't think any one of us has patted ourselves on the back.

''We operate under the assumption that it could all be gone tomorrow, that the very next song you put out could be a complete disaster.

''I think for a lot of artists it takes hitting the wall before you realise where the wall is.

''You're running in the dark and then it hits you.

''Now that I know where that wall is, I believe and pray that I'll never hit it again.''

Ryan hopes in 2018 he will become a more ''balanced person'' no matter how successful OneRepublic are.

He confessed: ''I want to be a healthy, balanced person and if in 10 years from now I'm healthier and more balanced I don't give a damn what happens in my career. I'll be happy as a person and that's my goal.''

Alongside his band - who released their last LP 'Oh My My' in 2016 - Ryan has produced and co-written tracks for the likes of Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney, Adele and Camila Cabello, and he credits not being a ''one trick pony'' for remaining relevant.

He said: ''I could talk about music for days. If you're just a one trick pony and you stick to one style then you're going to phase out eventually, it's inevitable.

''I've worked with such a diverse range of artists recently.

''I did a session with Camila Cabello for her album and was super happy with how ''Into It'' turned out.

''The Paul McCartney stuff I've done is all really exciting - that was my favourite session ever. I've been in the studio with Charlie Puth and have done some stuff with Logic and Martin Garrix so there's lots to come!''