Ryan Tedder believes there's ''a lot of misinformation'' surrounding Taylor Swift's latest row with Scooter Braun and Big Machine Label Group.

The 29-year-old singer recently accused the label - under which she recorded her first six albums, and which is now owned by Scooter - of blocking her from performing her old songs at the upcoming American Music Awards (AMAs), as well as claiming plans for a proposed Netflix documentary have been thrown into doubt, because Scooter and former label boss Scott Borchetta won't allow her old material to be used.

Taylor posted a lengthy note on social media slamming the two men for telling her to ''be a good little girl and shut up'', and following the post, Big Machine responded by denying her allegations.

Now, One Republic frontman Ryan - who worked with Taylor on her '1989' album - has weighed in on the situation, claiming there is ''misinformation'' on both sides.

He said: ''I think there's a lot of misinformation. I can verify that having talked to both parties that there is misinformation.''

Ryan knows all three parties involved in the feud, and says that whilst he hopes it ''gets sorted out'', he believes he's ''way too close'' to the situation to have an ''accurate perspective''.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, he added: ''Taylor is one of the single most talented people I've ever worked with in my life and I absolutely want the best for her, and I've known Scott Borchetta since 2000 when I was an intern at Dreamworks ... before Big Machine was even a thought.

''I've known Scooter for almost a decade and our kids are in preschool together, so I'm way too close to all of that to have any type of accurate perspective.

''I want nothing but the best obviously for [Taylor], and I really hope it all gets sorted out.''

After Taylor went public with her claims, Big Machine released a statement denying the allegations.

The company said: ''As Taylor Swift's partner for over a decade, we were shocked to see her Tumblr statements yesterday based on false information. At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere.''

Big Machine also claimed that Swift owes the company ''millions of dollars and multiple assets''.

However, Taylor hit back with her representative telling BANG Showbiz: ''Please be advised that BMLG will not agree to issue licenses for existing recordings or waivers of its re-recording restrictions in connection with these two projects: The Netflix documentary and The Alibaba Double Eleven event.

''To avoid an argument over rights, Taylor performed three songs off her new album Lover at the Double Eleven event as it was clear that Big Machine Label Group felt any televised performance of catalog songs violated her agreement. In addition, yesterday Scott Borchetta, CEO and founder of Big Machine Label Group, flatly denied the request for both American Music Awards and Netflix. Please notice in Big Machine's statement, they never actually deny either claim Taylor said last night in her post.

''Lastly, Big Machine is trying to deflect and make this about money by saying she owes them but, an independent, professional auditor has determined that Big Machine owes Taylor $7.9 million dollars of unpaid royalties over several years.''