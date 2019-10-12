'American Horror Story' creator Ryan Murphy's five-year-old son is cancer-free.

The 53-year-old screenwriter-and-director and his husband David Miller's little boy Ford Theodore Miller Murphy was diagnosed with neuroblastoma - a type of cancer common in young children - in 2016, when he was just two, after doctors found an abdominal tumour the size of a tennis ball during a standard checkup.

Speaking at Variety's Power of Women event on Friday (11.10.19), Ryan shared: ''Three years ago my beautiful son Ford went for a standard typical 18 month exam.

''Ford went through a six-hour surgery and years of intense exams which required hours and hours of anaesthesia. I cannot express to you in this room how difficult this was on him, how difficult this was for our family.''

Revealing that his son has beaten the disease, he added: ''I am so proud to proclaim that he is cancer-free.''

Ryan first revealed his son's cancer battle last October, when he donated $10 million to Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where a wing was named in his little boy's honour.

Alongside a professional photograph of Ford enjoying a ride on a horse, the 'Glee' creator praised the medical facility and his partner for being a ''rock'' throughout their son's ''difficult' treatment, writing on Instagram: ''I'd like you to meet Ford Theodore Miller Murphy. Today is a big day in his and our family's lives. Two years ago, this sweet little innocent boy with a deep belly laugh and an obsession with Monster Trucks was diagnosed with neuroblastoma ... an often fatal pediatric cancer. Ford's cancer - an abdominal tumor the size of a tennis ball - was found during a normal check up by his brilliant pediatrician Dr. Lauren Crosby @drlaurencrosby. From there, Ford has undergone a huge surgery and several difficult procedures. My better half, David Miller, was a rock through this - strong and patient and loving (I was always a trembling wreck). Ford was strong as well, and today he is thriving. He just celebrated his fourth birthday, a milestone we are all so thrilled about. Ford is doing so well because of Children's Hospital Los Angeles @childrensla. Today at the hospital we are donating a wing in tribute to Ford and our family is making a gift of $10 million dollars so that other children can experience the love and care of this exceptional facility. No child is turned away at Children's Hospital. We are so honored and lucky to contribute, and encourage everybody who can to do the same. We love you. (sic)''