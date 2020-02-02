Russell Wilson is determined to spoil Ciara throughout her latest pregnancy.

The 31-year-old gridiron star - who already has a two-year-old daughter called Sienna with Ciara - has revealed he's eager to pamper his wife as they prepare for the arrival of their baby.

Speaking about his wife - who also has a five-year-old son called Future from a previous relationship - Russell said: ''I always pamper, pregnant or not.

''I just make sure that all of her food cravings are taken care of, that she gets anything she wants.''

Russell also admitted the loved-up couple are ''blessed'' to be expecting another child together.

He told Us Weekly: ''We're really fired up about having a third baby. We hoped that we were having a new baby. It's a blessing for sure.''

Ciara - who married Russell in 2016 - announced her pregnancy news in January, with the chart-topping singer posting a picture of her growing baby bump on Instagram.

Ciara wrote alongside the snap: ''Number 3. [photo by]: @DangeRussWilson (sic)''

Russell shared a similar image, and captioned it: ''Number 3. @Ciara (sic)''

Prior to their announcement, Ciara spoke about the possibility of having more children, saying she ''looks forward'' to bringing more ''sweet little angels'' into the world.

The 34-year-old music star - who was previously engaged to the rapper Future - said in 2019: ''I love being a mom. It is by far the coolest job in life, and I do look forward to having more of those sweet little angels. And it'll happen at the perfect time.

''I'm enjoying dancing with my flat belly right now.''