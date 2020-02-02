Sports star Russell Wilson has revealed he is determined to spoil Ciara throughout her latest pregnancy.
Russell Wilson is determined to spoil Ciara throughout her latest pregnancy.
The 31-year-old gridiron star - who already has a two-year-old daughter called Sienna with Ciara - has revealed he's eager to pamper his wife as they prepare for the arrival of their baby.
Speaking about his wife - who also has a five-year-old son called Future from a previous relationship - Russell said: ''I always pamper, pregnant or not.
''I just make sure that all of her food cravings are taken care of, that she gets anything she wants.''
Russell also admitted the loved-up couple are ''blessed'' to be expecting another child together.
He told Us Weekly: ''We're really fired up about having a third baby. We hoped that we were having a new baby. It's a blessing for sure.''
Ciara - who married Russell in 2016 - announced her pregnancy news in January, with the chart-topping singer posting a picture of her growing baby bump on Instagram.
Ciara wrote alongside the snap: ''Number 3. [photo by]: @DangeRussWilson (sic)''
Russell shared a similar image, and captioned it: ''Number 3. @Ciara (sic)''
Prior to their announcement, Ciara spoke about the possibility of having more children, saying she ''looks forward'' to bringing more ''sweet little angels'' into the world.
The 34-year-old music star - who was previously engaged to the rapper Future - said in 2019: ''I love being a mom. It is by far the coolest job in life, and I do look forward to having more of those sweet little angels. And it'll happen at the perfect time.
''I'm enjoying dancing with my flat belly right now.''
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Watch three incredible live performances from Discovr.TV.
In his early teens, the immature and irresponsible Donny Berger struck up a brief romance...