Russell Wilson believes he will be a winner ''forever'' because he has wife Ciara in his life and a child on the way.
The 28-year-old Seattle Seahawks football player - who married the 31-year-old musician last year - has admitted despite his team losing to the Atlanta Falcons in Georgia on Sunday (15.01.17), he will always count himself as a champion because he comes home to ''the love of my life'' every night.
The sportsman gushed about his spouse in a sweet photo, which he posted to his Instagram account, of the 'Goodies' hitmaker kissing his cheek.
He captioned the post: ''I will forever win bc I get to come home to you every night. The love of my life. I love you.
This past year has been full of so much joy & happiness. From getting Married to having our little one on the way, to your constant endless love. I couldn't be more grateful to have you in my life Mrs. Wilson. You make everyday a perfect day. #ForeverGrateful (sic).''
And Russell - who is expecting his first child with Ciara, who also has two-year-old son Future with her former partner Future - has revealed he is ''so grateful'' for his family and is excited for 2017.
Alongside a picture of Russell with Ciara and her toddler, which was edited with a black and white filter, he wrote: ''I'm so Grateful for my Family! This year is going to be an exciting year because of Love & New Beginnings! Grateful for you Three! I will forever cherish the Love we all share together! Jesus is an amazing God! I thank Him everyday for bringing us together and I will forever cherish our loving family. #LoveConquersAll (sic).''
And the brunette beauty has also gushed about her husband, and has admitted her and her son are ''proud'' of Russell.
She said: ''No Greater Blessing Than Having Family. We're Proud Of You @Dangerusswilson (sic).''
