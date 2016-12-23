Russell Wilson splashed out on lavish gifts for his American football team.

The 28-year-old sportsman - who is quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks - followed tradition by purchasing two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world for his teammates as well as curved-screen 4K Samsung TVs for his linemen.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''Every player, all the coaches, trainers, strength coach, equipment staff ... Everyone in the Seahawks organisation. He has a lot to be grateful for. He really is one of the most generous and thoughtful guys on the planet. He even picks up doughnuts for the team at 5 a.m. on the way to practice.''

Russell showed off the gifts on his Snapchat account as he clutched a handful of Alaska Airlines tickets.

Meanwhile, Russell has had a great 2016. He tied the knot with 'Dance Like We're Making Love' hitmaker Ciara and the couple are also expecting their first child together.

Ciara - who already has two-year-old Future Zahir Wilburn with her ex-partner Future - and Russell have already settled on a name for their little bundle of joy.

She shared recently: ''I do know [if it's a boy or a girl]. I'm not telling, not yet, but I'm very excited. We've already done that [chosen a name] actually.''

And Ciara has revealed Future ''can't wait'' to be a big brother.

She added: ''He rubs my belly and he says, 'Hi baby. I love you, baby,' ... and then he puts my shirt down and says, 'Bye, bye baby.' So, that's his own thing.

''He sees a baby walking, smaller than him and walking -- it doesn't matter, it's a baby. So, he goes, 'baby' and he looks at me and he goes, 'Mama, baby' - and he tries to pull my sweatshirt up.''