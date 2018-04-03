Russell Hornsby has joined the cast of 'Creed 2'.

The 43-year-old actor - who recently starred in the 2016 movie 'Fences' - has reportedly signed on to star alongside Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone in the highly anticipated sequel to the 'Rocky' spin-off, Deadline report.

It is not known who Hornsby will be playing in the Steven Caple Jr. movie, which also features 'Black Panther' helmer Ryan Coogler - who directed the first movie - as executive producer.

Jordan is set to reprise his role as boxer Adonis ''Donnie'' Johnson Creed in the upcoming sequel and recently said he was ''really excited'' to work with Caple.

The new movie will follow Adonis who is facing an opponent with ties to his family's past which intensifies his battle in the ring.

Stallone teased 'Creed 2' would be inspired by 'Rocky IV' and shared a photoshopped movie poster in which Adonis stands toe-to-toe with Russian boxer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) who was responsible for killing his father Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) in the ring in the 1985 classic.

'Creed' was a spin-off and sequel to the hit 'Rocky' film franchise, in which Stallone portrayed heroic boxer Rocky Balboa six times.

Stallone appeared as the Italian Stallion in 'Creed' and was responsible for training Adonis, the son of heavyweight champion Apollo - Rocky's most famous opponent - who was portrayed by Weathers in the first four 'Rocky' movies.

Stallone recently revealed that the Russian boxer Florian 'Big Nasty' Munteanu will be playing Ivan Drago's son in the upcoming movie.

Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris and Andre Ward are also reprising their roles from the first movie.

'Creed 2' is slated for release this November.