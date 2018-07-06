Hollywood actor Russell Crowe was said to be ''insulted'' after being asked to audition for 'Deadpool 2'.
Russell Crowe felt ''insulted'' after being asked to audition for 'Deadpool 2'.
The 54-year-old actor - who is famously known for not reading for any of his roles - was asked to read for the part of Cable by creator Rob Leifeld, who subsequently regretted the move.
Speaking to Collider, Leifield said: ''One night before I went to bed, I didn't know Russell Crowe was on Twitter, and I stupidly tweeted to Russell Crowe - not ever thinking he'd answer me - and I go 'Hey Russell, you should read for Cable!'''
However, the comic book writer was left red-faced after being told that the 'Gladiator' star was in no way interested in his offer.
He continued: ''That didn't turn out very well, I got yelled at a lot, because I woke up - because he's in Australia - to Russell Crowe saying 'Read for it?!' And my manager said 'Yeah, Russell Crowe doesn't read for parts Rob, you kind of insulted him.'
''I'm like 'I'm sorry! They just haven't picked Cable yet so I'm just putting it out there.' And then my phone rings, so some Fox people may or may not have yelled at me for an hour.''
But the duo appear to have patched things up after Liefield apologised for his tweet, saying it was ''poorly worded'' and that he was a ''huge fan'' of the Hollywood actor.
The part eventually went to 'Avengers: Infinity War' star Josh Brolin, who recently admitted to not being a fan of his performance in the film.
Speaking about his performance in 'Deadpool 2', he said: ''I do like the way it turned out. But I thought I could have been better ... I literally want to redeem myself to myself. I want to do a better version of what I do.''
These back catalogues were cut short far too soon.
Fans are choking up over Demi Lovato's latest single 'Sober', where she confesses that she has recently broken her sobriety.
Seeing and hearing Starcrawler live is an experience that will leave you speechless and will enliven your senses.
Field Division have journeyed far and wide to facilitate the release of their debut album, 'Dark Matter Dreams.
These back catalogues were cut short far too soon.
Fans are choking up over Demi Lovato's latest single 'Sober', where she confesses that she has recently broken her sobriety.
Seeing and hearing Starcrawler live is an experience that will leave you speechless and will enliven your senses.
Field Division have journeyed far and wide to facilitate the release of their debut album, 'Dark Matter Dreams.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Based on a genuinely moving true story, this film undercuts the realism by pushing its...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
With visually stunning imagery and a solid A-list cast, this film just about transcends its...
Quite possibly the most ambitious films of the year, Everest tells the true to life...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
Kate Macer is an FBI Agent who's about to undertake probably the most dangerous mission...
Some people get a once in a lifetime chance to make history. Some people, unfortunately...
Like the Thomas Pynchon novel it's based on, this film remains infuriatingly evasive as its...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
Peter Quill runs into some trouble when he discovers an unusual looking orb that happens...