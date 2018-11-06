WWE Superstar Rusev has challenged Hulk Hogan to a match at 'WrestleMania 35', and the Hall of Famer has responded on Twitter claiming he could ''defeat'' the Bulgarian Brute.
Rusev has challenged Hulk Hogan to a match at 'WrestleMania 35'.
The WWE superstar - whose nickname is the Bulgarian Brute - has fired back at the Hall of Famer after he suggested he could ''beat up'' the entire roster.
After making his return to the company at the recent 'Crown Jewel' event in Saudi Arabia, Hulk, 65 tweeted: ''Ok, today is a new day. After seeing myself on Crown Jewel I have decided to get serious and get under 300lbs. I looked huge, swolen, jacked and my arms are still bigger than most wrestlers' legs. I don't want to look like I can beat up the whole @WWE roster anymore. Only Love HH. (sic)''
The post caught the attention of former United States champion Rusev, who laid down a challenge for WWE's showpiece event at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium in April 2019.
He wrote: ''I think you should start with me!!! WM35 falls on #RusevDay. (sic)''
'Rusev Day' refers to the 33-year-old star's on-screen character, who declares every day as a celebration of his greatness.
Hulk - whose real name is Terry Bollea - responded in kind, referencing his in-ring battles with the likes of Andre The Giant and King Kong Bundy before threatening to take his potential foe's wife Lana as his new manager.
He tweeted: ''You are no different than all the other giants that have tried but at least after I defeat you I will have a new manager brother Crushamania. HH. (sic)''
Making his return on Friday (02.11.18), the wrestling icon was delighted to be back in front of his fans years after his contract with WWE was terminated.
Acting as host of the event, he said at the beginning of the show: ''You know something Maniacs, it feels so good to be out here in front of the whole WWE Universe and to be out here in front of all of my stark-raving Hulkamaniacs, brother.
''But you know what even feels better, is after I climb on that huge jumbo 747 jet, flew half-way across the world and landed here, I found out that the power of Hulkamania and my Hulkamaniacs was stronger than ever - right here at the 'Crown Jewel.' ''
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
The Slaves boys paint the walls off-white in the video for their epic new punk single 'Magnolia', taken from their third studio album 'Acts of Fear...
Imagine Dragons drop a video for their newest single 'Zero' from 'Origins' and 'Wreck-It Ralph' sequel 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Up and coming LA singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has unveiled her fourth single of the year, 'When the Party's Over'.
The quality of the back-catalogue of the once-upon-a-time Czar, John Grant, is building to be the one of the most impressive set of albums released...
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Some gardens just wouldn't be complete without the addition of a garden gnome or two....
Many critics will disagree with me, but I'm of the opinion that the Muppets, as...