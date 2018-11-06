Rusev has challenged Hulk Hogan to a match at 'WrestleMania 35'.

The WWE superstar - whose nickname is the Bulgarian Brute - has fired back at the Hall of Famer after he suggested he could ''beat up'' the entire roster.

After making his return to the company at the recent 'Crown Jewel' event in Saudi Arabia, Hulk, 65 tweeted: ''Ok, today is a new day. After seeing myself on Crown Jewel I have decided to get serious and get under 300lbs. I looked huge, swolen, jacked and my arms are still bigger than most wrestlers' legs. I don't want to look like I can beat up the whole @WWE roster anymore. Only Love HH. (sic)''

The post caught the attention of former United States champion Rusev, who laid down a challenge for WWE's showpiece event at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium in April 2019.

He wrote: ''I think you should start with me!!! WM35 falls on #RusevDay. (sic)''

'Rusev Day' refers to the 33-year-old star's on-screen character, who declares every day as a celebration of his greatness.

Hulk - whose real name is Terry Bollea - responded in kind, referencing his in-ring battles with the likes of Andre The Giant and King Kong Bundy before threatening to take his potential foe's wife Lana as his new manager.

He tweeted: ''You are no different than all the other giants that have tried but at least after I defeat you I will have a new manager brother Crushamania. HH. (sic)''

Making his return on Friday (02.11.18), the wrestling icon was delighted to be back in front of his fans years after his contract with WWE was terminated.

Acting as host of the event, he said at the beginning of the show: ''You know something Maniacs, it feels so good to be out here in front of the whole WWE Universe and to be out here in front of all of my stark-raving Hulkamaniacs, brother.

''But you know what even feels better, is after I climb on that huge jumbo 747 jet, flew half-way across the world and landed here, I found out that the power of Hulkamania and my Hulkamaniacs was stronger than ever - right here at the 'Crown Jewel.' ''