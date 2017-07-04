Rupert Wyatt is reportedly set to direct the 'Green Lantern Corps' movie.

The 'Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes' filmmaker is expected to take charge of the upcoming Warner Bros. and DC Comics blockbuster, The Hashtag Show reports.

The film is currently scheduled to be released in 2020, but development is still in the early stages, with David Goyern and Justin Rhodes working on the screenplay.

Although no casting has yet been announced, 'Nocturnal Animals' star Armie Hammer is one of the favourites to play Hal Jordan and his titular alter ego, but faces competition from Tom Cruise, Joel McHale, Bradley Cooper, Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds, who played the character in the poorly-received 2011 movie 'Green Lantern'.

The Green Lantern Corps is an alien interstellar police force that has existed for three billion years and protects the universe with each member gaining their powers from their individual power ring, a weapon granting the use of incredible abilities determined by the wearer.

Last year, DC Entertainment President Geoff Johns revealed that the 'Green Lantern Corps' cast will appear in the 'Justice League' films.

He said: ''We've been to the bottom of the oceans, we've been to ancient Greece mythology, we've been to the past and future Flash, into the digital world with Cyborg, we still got to go to space.

''So the Green Lanterns and the Green Lantern Corps will be coming to join the 'Justice League' universe.''

The plot of the 'Justice League' is still scarce but not only will the film be bringing together the DC heroes Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Superman (Henry Cavill) but also boasts a very impressive supporting cast

Mera (Amber Heard) from the upcoming 'Aquaman' film and Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), Lois Lane (Amy Adams) and Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons) from 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' will all feature.